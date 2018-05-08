Zach Braff is up for ‘Scrubs’ reunion

Los Angeles, May 9 (IANS) Actor Zach Braff is ready for a “Scrubs” reunion.

“It seems like everyone wants that so much these days,” Braff told James Corden on “The Late Late Show”, reports ew.com.

“I’m doing ‘Alex, Inc.’ now, but maybe if it was a TV movie or something. I don’t know. In some incarnation I’d be interested, yeah.”

“Scrubs” went off air in 2010 after nine seasons. Since then its cast mates have reunited over the years in varying degrees. Braff is still friends with actor Donald Faison and they came together with actor John C. McGinley for a photo op. Braff ran into Elizabeth Banks in 2016.

