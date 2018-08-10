Zaha pens contract extension with Crystal Palace

London, Aug 15 (IANS) Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has signed a contract extension that is set to tie him to the football club until 2023, the English Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old made his Crystal Palace debut in 2010, taking part in 288 matches, scoring 44 goals and making 55 assists, reports Efe news agency.

“I am very pleased. Obviously, I just wanted to get it over and done with, so I can just focus on the season. I am buzzing that we managed to get it sorted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the club’s chairman Steve Parish said that Zaha “grew up a stone’s throw from Selhurst Park from the age of four, and has been with the club since he was 12.”

“This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him. This is an amazing day for everyone here at Palace, our supporters and of course Wilf — and is richly deserved,” Parish added.

