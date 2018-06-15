Zaheer meets South Australia Minister

Adelaide, June 15 (IANS) Indian cricket great Zaheer Khan has met South Australia’s State Minister for Investment, Trade and Tourism, David Ridgway here, it was announced on Friday.

Zaheer and his wife Sagarika spent time bonding over lunch with Ridgway and his wife Meredith. This comes after he was felicitated by the Adelaide Oval for his contribution to cricket, according to a release.

The 39-year-old Zaheer, who played his last of the 92 Tests in 2014, spent a week-long holiday across picturesque South Australian destinations such as Adelaide, Barossa, Kangaroo Island and Fleurieu Peninsula.

At the Adelaide Oval, Zaheer along with wife Sagarika spent a day discovering different experiences at the stadium and reliving fond memories from his happy hunting ground where he has played several international games.

