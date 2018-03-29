Zain Imam would like to marry Aditi Rathore

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Zain Imam is impressed with his ” Naamkarann” co-star Aditi Rathore, and says if given a chance he would like to marry her.

The lead couple of the Star Plus show is appreciated for their chemistry on the show.

“Aditi is a very nice actor and I am very impressed with her hard work on Avni’s character,” Zain said in a statement.

“She is a very inspiring and motivating co-star. Even when we rehearse our lines, she puts in commendable effort. If given a chance, I’d marry her,” he added.

–IANS

sug/nv/vm