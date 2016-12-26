Zardari moots grand anti-government alliance

Karachi, Dec 26 (IANS) Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari discussed the formation of an anti-government alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the media reported on Monday.

During a meeting here on Sunday, both leaders also talked about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s four demands to the government, said a report in the Nation daily.

“We will not let the democracy be hijacked,” said Shujaat Hussain, as he stressed the need for a grand alliance of the opposition for the country.

Shujaat Hussain made an appeal to all opposition parties to unite on a one-point agenda for national cause. Praising the PPP, he said that it always made sacrifices for the democracy while its policy of reconciliation is appreciated by the whole world.

“Our reconciliation is with democracy, and not with PML-N,” said Zardari.

The former President said that their hold will now be in the Punjab province.

Zardari, during a visit to Mazar-e-Quaid (Jinnah mausoleum) on Sunday, told reporters that he will reveal his future course of action and provide good news in his address on December 27.

He said that the situation for early elections will develop soon, and added that Lahore will be the hub of politics.

Zardari also confirmed his ties with Anwar Majeed, who is being investigated by law enforcement agencies after huge cache of arms was recovered from his house during a raid on Sunday.

“Yes, I have relations with Anwar Majeed. As for what happened with him and why it happened, ask the Interior Minister about it,” the former President said.

Majeed’s company Omni Group was also raided on Friday.

–IANS

soni/vt