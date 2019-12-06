Zardari released from custody a day after bail approval

Islamabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Former President Asif Ali Zardari was released from custody at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), a day after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds.

Following his release on Thursday, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader was taken to Zardari House in the capital, reports Dawn news.

The PPP leader is expected to be shifted to Karachi on Friday.

The IHC had on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Zardari in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds against surety bonds of 20 million Pakistani rupees and adjourned proceedings on the bail petition of his sister and lawmaker Faryal Talpur till December 17.

Both Zardari and Talpur had been under detention for the past six months, until the former’s bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated proceedings against Zardari earlier this year while his arrest warrants were issued on June 10 after the rejection of his pre-arrest bail.

He remained in the anti-graft watchdog’s custody for 68 days before being sent to Adiala jail in August on judicial remand.

During his incarceration, the health of the former President started deteriorating. After a couple of months, Zardari was taken to Pims for treatment on the recommendation of a medical board.

He had been under treatment at the hospital since October 22.

–IANS

ksk/