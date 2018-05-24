Zarif, Sushma to meet for talks on Monday

Tehran, May 28 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will on Monday meet Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday to review the latest regional and global developments.

Zarif will also head a political and economic delegation seeking to expand comprehensive ties between the two countries, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi told IRNA.

In February, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani visited New Delhi while nine agreements were signed to expand bilateral economic ties.

The two countries have friendly relations and significant trade ties in many areas, particularly in crude oil imports into India and diesel exports to Iran.

Iran is the second largest supplier of crude oil to India, supplying more than 425,000 barrels of oil per day, and India is one of the foreign investors in Iran’s oil and gas industry.

