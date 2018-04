Los Angeles, April 4 (IANS) Former One Direction member Zayn Malik now sports green hair, matching contact lenses of a similar colour.

Malik took to Instagram and unveiled a bold new style, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 25-year-old captioned the image: “Serious tings”.

The close-up shows him snarling at the camera lens for a selfie.

He wore a pair of bottle green contact lenses, while a photograph filter appeared to bleach-out his complexion.

–IANS

dc/rb