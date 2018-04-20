Zayn Malik gets his shaved head tattooed

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Singer Zayn Malik has added to his collection of body tattoos. This time, he has got inked on his shaved head.

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 25, shared a photo of himself on Instagram on Friday night with no caption, reports people.com.

The photo, taken in black and white with a psychedelic effect to it creating swirls moving about on his black jacket, showed Malik with his back to the camera as he revealed the left side of his head, shaved and bearing what looked like a tattoo behind his left ear.

His ex, Hadid liked the photo on Instagram, just one day after the singer was photographed visiting the 22-year-old at her home on Thursday and spotted leaving the next day in the same hoodie he wore the night before.

In March, Malik shared two now-deleted photos of new tattoos he had added to his ink collection.

–IANS

