Zayn Malik was told music wasn’t his ‘thing’

London, Feb 7 (IANS) Singer Zayn Malik says someone once told him that music wasn’t “my thing” and that he should try something else.

The former One Direction member’s anxiety issues have seen him struggle to take to the stage as a solo artiste. And because of his personal battle, Malik has faced criticism.

The singer took to Twitter to address his haters, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He wrote: “I recall someone saying to me a while back music wasn’t my thing and maybe I should try something else. I guess we’re all good at doing things we shouldn’t…”

This comes after the star sent fans into a frenzy last week with the stripped-back version of the song “I don’t wanna live forever”, a duet with singer Taylor Swift.

–IANS

