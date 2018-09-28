Zayn Malik’s ‘secret sex session’ with masseuse

New York, Sep 30 (IANS) One Direction star Zayn Malik had a “secret sex session” with masseuse just weeks after breaking up with model Gigi Hadid.

Petrongari told thesun.co.uk: “Zayn could get any girl he wants and he was with Gigi, who is obviously incredibly beautiful. So I was pretty surprised when he focused his attention on me – a 41-year-old woman with curves.

“He told me he liked girls with big a**es. He made me feel special. But after a while I realised that he was just using me.”

Zayn, 25, and Gigi were in a relationship for two years before they broke up in March. They got back together again in the summer.

Petrongari first went to the sixth-floor apartment in New York’s Soho neighbourhood after being booked by Zayn’s assistant.

At the time, she had no idea who the client was, other than a “high-level celebrity”.

But she said: “Zayn was very tired and was in the bedroom sleeping. I recognised him straight away as he is so famous. It was pretty surreal.

“His house is very modern. There were eight multi-coloured Play­Station controllers lined up on the table and artwork for his music on the walls. Zayn’s assistant called me back after two or three hours.

“I went to his bedroom and we had a massage session. He said he was very tired and stressed out. He told me to come back the next day.”

She said during a later massage session, Zayn started holding her hand, reports thesun.co.uk.

She added: “He told me I needed to feel free and not nervous around him. I found him very attractive and he has a great body.

“His tattoos are very sexy. I was shocked that he would be interested in me, but flattered.”

The pair exchanged numbers and began to send each other explicit messages.

Zayn told her they “have a lot of fun” and sent demands for her to “come over now, please”. He also declared he was single and said he liked an “a** like yours”.

Begging for pictures, in another text he said: “I want you to come lay with me.” He also called her his “Italian Goddess”.

She said: “He told me he didn’t care about the massages anymore – he just wanted me here. We had a lot of fun. But afterwards he would appear rude and disinterested. We never really just hung out together.”

