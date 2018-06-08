Zedd, Diplo’s Twitter fight

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Popular American DJ Diplo and DJ Zedd traded a series of profanity-laced tweets, reigniting their rivalry.

According to Just Jared, things first started heating up after DJ Max Vangeli slammed Diplo on Twitter, writing: “Btw the biggest p**** d*** in the game is Diplo I fly out to Hong Kong to support your p**** a** show and open for you and all you give me is ‘oh cool’ and turn around and talk to another h** with your H**** D****. F*** off you clown a** b****. Skrill left your a** for a reason.”

“Hundred per cent truth”, Zedd tweeted in response to it, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Diplo then tweeted: “Come on Billboard I need some spicier beef. I already put this guy in a coffin two years ago when he made a song with a Walgreens or a tampon company or whatever it was.”

He then tweeted out a photograph of Zedd’s Twitter account after he was blocked writing: “I’m gonna give Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or I am going full Pusha T on him.”

Diplo then apologised to Vangeli, saying: “Sorry bro when you asked for my autograph in Hong Kong I honestly thought you were just a fan I didn’t know you had also played the show really early, my bad. Good luck with everything.”

Zedd and Diplo haven’t always been fans of each other. Back in 2015, Diplo dissed Zedd’s album “True Colors”.

Zedd has not responded back to Diplo yet.

