Zee files defamation case against ‘The Wire’

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Zee Media Corp Ltd has filed a criminal defamation case against the Foundation for Independent Journalism which runs the news portal ‘The Wire’ on charges of publishing defamatory articles.

Zee filed the case through advocate Vijay Aggarwal on February 7 under sections 499, 500, 34 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Foundation as well as Gulam Shaik Budan, Anuj Srinivas, M.K. Venu, Siddharth Vardarajan and Sidharth Roshanlal Bhatia.

The case was filed in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand at the Patiala House Court here.

The offence is punishable with up to two years of imprisonment.

The main allegation in the case is that articles dated January 24, 2019 were published wherein false and defamatory allegations against Zee Media Corp Ltd were levelled.

The next date of hearing is on March 28.

–IANS

