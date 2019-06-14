Zendaya on her role in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Los Angeles, June 19 (IANS) Actress Zendaya says it is important for her to show women who arent one-dimensional through her projects.

She is happy that her next film “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is in sync with her thoughts.

Zendaya played Michelle in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”. On the basis of the last line that she says in the film: “My friends call me MJ”, many fans speculated that she will essay Mary Jane Watson in the film franchise.

In the follow-up instalment, Zendaya’s character has a bigger role, and she was thrilled to find out more about her character.

“You learn about her real personality,” Zendaya said in a statement.

“That has been fun, moulding her even more. It is important, especially for me, that we show different kinds of women that are not just one-dimensional,” she added.

For actor Tom Holland, it has been great to see in more details.

“It has been fun, really fun. MJ’s character is the same as she was in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, but we are just exploring it more. I think audiences are really going to connect with her,” he added.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016. Holland got his first solo movie with “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, and will be back as the superhero with his second solo movie “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India on July 5 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

