Zendaya wears lace-front wigs to look different

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Zendaya has revealed that she wears lace-front wigs to make her look “completely different”.

The 20-year-old says she often uses false hair pieces, including hair extensions and full wigs, which she prefers because they help her to change her aesthetic with one product, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Lace-front wigs, those are the best when it comes to full-coverage and looking natural. They can be applied with tape and/or glue. I wear them when I want a completely different look,” she posted on her website.

Zendaya has also advised those who want to opt for a weave, when the hair is braided and the fake locks are stitched into the plait, should be regularly re-done, because she believes it is “disgusting if it isn’t changed”.

“A weave is when you braid your hair up, you have a net over it and you weave the hair — the tracks — into the net that is sewn onto your head. You can have it up to a month and some change depending on how your hair grows and how you take care of it. You must get it re-done, it can’t stay on forever, that is disgusting,” she posted.

