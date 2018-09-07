Zephyr Teachout triggers Cardi B for confirmation

New York, Sep 14 (IANS) Attorney general candidate Zephyr Teachout made a barely veiled request for support from rapper Cardi B.

Teachout praised Cardi just minutes after the “Bodak yellow” singer’s rival Nicki Minaj supported Teachout’s opponent Tish James, reports nypost.com.

She took to Twitter and wrote: “I loved Cardi B when I was seven months pregnant in Coachella. Pregnancy is not a handicap, motherhood should not be an obstacle to success.”

Earlier, Minaj, who is in the midst of a bitter feud with Cardi, threw her support behind Jam.

Minaj said: “New Yorkers and all NYCHA residents its time to get justice, vote for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul and Tish James.

“They know how to work for the people to make New York even greater. Spread the word. See you at the Polls.”

–IANS

sim/nn/