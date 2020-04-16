Zero COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks in Delhi’s 5 containment zones

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) At least five containment zones in the national capital have not reported any new coronavirus cases after they were sealed and ‘Operation SHIELD’ was implemented.

The five zones, in Dilshad Garden, Old Seemapuri, Vasundhara Enclave, Mayur Vihar and Khichripur, have not reported any new cases in the last two weeks, according to officials.

On March 26, the J, K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden and G, H, J, Blocks, old Seemapuri became the first two containment zones of the city.

“It has been more than 16 days and no new COVID-19 case was reported from the containment zones in Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri,” an official from Shahdara district told IANS.

Similarly, in East Delhi, while the three galis of Khichripur and Mansara Apartments in the Vasundhara Enclave were made containment zones on March 31, Vardhaman Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Extension was made a containment zone on April 2.

“It has been about 12-15 days and no new COVID-19 case was reported from the three locations,” an official from the Delhi government involved in the containment operation told IANS.

Although, the free movement of locals is not yet allowed, the official added.

According to Yogesh Prataap Singh, Additional District Magistrate (East), a containment zone in Kishan Kunj Extension (Gali number-4) has also not reported any new cases since the area was made a red zone on April 7, however, reports of 11 people from the locality are awaited.

Gali number-4 in Kishan Kunj Extension was made a containment zone after a person was found COVID-19 positive post his death. Later six members of his family were also found positive.

“The Delhi government immediately declared this area as a containment zone and sealed this whole area. The Delhi government has also conducted tests of 11 of the neighbours who came in touch with this family as a precautionary measure. Due to the immediate action, there are no new cases from this area. The reports of the 11 people are awaited,” Singh said.

A locality is sealed after three or more COVID cases are found across the area.

After an area is announced as a containment zone by the district administration, the Delhi government starts ‘Operation SHIELD’ in the area to contain the spread of the infection.

Currently, there are 60 containment zones in the city, with three new added on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said after the area is sealed, the first step is to ensure essential supplies.

“Sanitisation is being done in the area. Then a door-to-door survey will be done where people will be asked for symptoms. After anyone is found with symptoms, the samples are taken.”

The Delhi government ensures all essential services to the residents of containment zones and to ensure the smooth supply, the people from the sealed locality and administration and police are forming WhatsApp groups.

The officials who were responsible to look after the area have formed a WhatsApp group of all the residents where they can put out their requests and the government is ensuring a speedy delivery of the same.

According to Mohit Dhama, Nodal officer for the Gali number -4, all the residents of the area were added in that group.

“The residents put their demands in that WhatsApp group and we immediately ensure the services. We take note of the demands and immediately arrange the services from the local suppliers. After arranging the essential commodities, we sanitise and disinfect the person concerned and then handover the essential goods,” said Dhama.

No residents, excluding essential workers, are allowed to enter or exit these areas. Meanwhile, health care workers will conduct door-to-door screening of the area’s residents for COVID-19.

So far, about 1,600 coronavirus patients have been reported from Delhi with 32 deaths.

