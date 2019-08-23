Zerodha’s trading platform crashes, clients lose lakhs

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Several investors and users of retail broker Zerodha lost lakhs of rupees after its online trading platform Kite crashed for about 25 minutes between 9.55 a.m. and 10.20 a.m. on Thursday due to a technical glitch, resulting in many users not being able to place orders through it.

The users and investors claimed that it was not the first time that the platform has crashed. Users said they’ve experienced similar technical issues in the past during event days – days with heavy traffic.

Users posted screenshots of how much they’d lost due to the glitch.

A user reported a loss of up to Rs 2 lakh because he wasn’t able to book profits due to the black-out.

–IANS

rag/vd