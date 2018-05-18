Zidane calls entire squad for Champions League final vs Liverpool

Madrid, May 24 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Thursday summoned all of his 24 players to compete against Liverpool in the upcoming final of the UEFA Champions League in Kiev.

Real Madrid is due to take on Liverpool on Saturday at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in the Ukrainian capital, reports Efe.

The Whites are vying for their third consecutive Champions League title, while Liverpool is seeking its sixth overall CL trophy.

Real Madrid is to have the following players:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla and Luca Zidane.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo Hernandez and Achraf Hakimi.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fernando Llorente, Marco Asensio, Isco, Mateo Kovacic and Dani Ceballos.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Borja Mayoral.

