Zimbabwe to hold elections on July 30

Harare, May 30 (IANS) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday announced that the country will hold its national elections on July 30.

He made the proclamation in a government gazette published in the morning. The notice fixed “Monday, the 30th day of July, 2018, as the day of the election to the office of President, the election of members of the National Assembly and election of councillors”, the BBC reported.

It will be the first time in decades former leader Robert Mugabe is not standing for President.

Mnangagwa, who took power after Mugabe was ousted in November, on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to “free and fair elections”.

He also fixed September 8 as the day of the runoff election to the office of President if there is no clear winner with 50 per cent plus one vote.

–IANS

soni/