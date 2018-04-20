Zimbabwean woman held for drug smuggling

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) A Zimbabwean woman was caught at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here while trying to smuggle five kg ephedrine drug valued at 35 lakh, a CISF official said on Saturday.

Blessing Munetsi was held on Friday night at the airport before she could board a flight, said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official.

“During random checking, Munetsi’s two bags were screened through X-BIS machine. The x-ray image of one bag was found to be doubtful and it was physically checked lead to recovery of erphedrine weighing 5 kg valued at Rs 35 lakh,” the official said.

The drug substance was wrapped in plastic rolls and decorative ribbons, he said.

“The matter was immediately informed to Narcotics Control Bureau and the woman along with the suspected drug was handed to them for further legal action.”

