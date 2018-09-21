Zoe Kazan, Paul Dano welcomed daughter in August

New York, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Zoe Kazan and actor-filmmaker Paul Dano, who live in Brooklyn, reportedly became parents to a girl in August.

According to sources, Kazan gave birth at the end of August to a baby girl named Alma Bay, reports pagesix.com.

The two first worked together in 2007 on the play “Things We Want”. Five years later, they teamed up again on the movie that Kazan wrote — “Ruby Sparks”. They even got together for this year’s film “Wildlife” as co-writers.

