Zoe Kravitz thrilled by Streep’s praise

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Zoe Kravitz was thrilled to receive praise from Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep for her bowling skills.

Kravitz is reprising her role as Bonnie Carlson in the upcoming second series of “Big Little Lies”, with the three-time Oscar winner joining the cast as Mary Louise Wright.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Kravitz said the cast had gone on several excursions during the shoot but her favourite event was a night at a bowling alley, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I am okay (at bowling), I got a strike. And Meryl, I think, is very dedicated to everything that she does, so she was really into the game and I got a strike and she turned to me and said, ‘You are my hero!’ And I know it was just bowling and I know she did not mean it but time slowed down and I looked deep into her eyes and I was like, ‘I’m your hero?’,” Kravitz said.

She went on to speak a little bit about her famous parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet and what it was like to grow up in Hollywood circles.

While she is adamant that she had a fairly normal upbringing, she said she did meet music icon Prince on several occasions and actually found him “annoying” in one instance.

“I was 18 and I was at a club and I was dancing, all of a sudden I feel someone tap on my shoulder and I turn… I’m like, ‘I know I know this person,’ and I look and I am like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Prince,'” the 29-year-old remembered of one meeting, adding that she then invited the star, who died in 2016, to her music gig the next night.

–IANS

dc/nv/mr