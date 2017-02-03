Zoe Saldana to star in ‘Hummingbird’

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Zoe Saldana has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming action-thriller film “Hummingbird”.

The movie will be co-directed by Markus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom, reports variety.com.

Saldana will portray a black-ops assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.

Other details about the projects are kept under wraps.

Saldana, who last appeared in actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night”, will next be seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” as Gamora.

She is currently filming “Avengers: Infinity War” in the same role and is expected to return as Neytiri in James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar” sequels.

–IANS

sas/rb/vm