Zola returns to Chelsea as head coach assistant

London, July 19 (IANS) Former Italian football player Gianfranco Zola rejoined Chelsea on Thursday as an assistant to the new head coach Maurizio Sarri, the English club said.

Chelsea considers Zola a legend as he joined the club as a player for seven years, in which he had scored 80 goals and made 312 appearances, reports Efe.

“I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful,” Zola said in a statement published on the club’s official website.

“It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position,” he added.

Zola, 52, won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award in 1996/97 season and was a two-time Chelsea Player of the Year.

