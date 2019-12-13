Zomato question on free food gets craziest replies

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Everyone loves ‘free birthday food’, free birthday meal’ and ‘free birthday dinner’. Recently Zomato India asked a question on Twitter about craziest things people have done to get free food and tweeple in resonspe got back with hilarious answers.

Zomato India wrote on @ZomatoIN: “What is the craziest thing you’ve done to get free food?”

The post on December 13 got 15 retweets and 434 likes.

One user posted, “Went to my Ex’s wedding!”

A tweeple on micro-blogging site wrote, “Bartan Maanjhe Restaurant Mein.”

A tweeple remarked, “Pretending to work in the office until 10.30 p.m. so that HR can order food for everyone, including me.”

A post read, “Dude recently I gatecrashed 56th wedding just for food.”

After getting craziest reply Zomato India wrote, “Thank you for the creative replies, everyone. Here’s another way: opt-in for On-Time or Free when you order online! (and hope that your order runs late).”

