Zoom channel gets makeover, goes platform agnostic

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Bollywood TV channel Zoom will get a new look and feel to match refreshed content, courtesy a partnership with fashion e-tailer Myntra.

The channel has a new logo – Zoom styled by Myntra. It is also launching its first long format series, apart from making a transition from being just a TV channel to a platform agnostic entertainment destination with a presence on TV, social, on-ground and digital.

Officials promise engaging storytelling, infused with a whole new look and feel, new shows, brand new web-series, short formats and exclusive experiences, said a statement.

M.K. Anand, Managing Director and CEO, Times Network, said: “With an objective to beat viewer fatigue, we are innovating with content and triggering new conversations to find relevance with the changing consuming pattern of the youth. All this will be in addition to what Indian audiences expect of Zoom – a channel that offers the very best of Bollywood and Bollywood music. The refreshed brand identity will bring a wow factor with a promise to always engage with viewers, across screens making it platform agnostic.”

Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra and Jabong, pointed out that their research shows that by 2020, 75 per cent of what is consumed will be video content and made-for-India original content will grow substantially.

“Fashion as a category lends itself well to the video format, much more than any other category. With the Zoom TV association, our aim is not only to make fashion more accessible, but to make ‘buy it as you see it’ a reality. Each show will be styled by Myntra and you can easily get similar looks on the platform,” Narayanan said.

The channel’s content content includes “The Reunion… Jab They Met Again”, which depicts the story of four friends who did everything together in school and their journey when they reunite after 10 years. Then there’s “Open House with Renil”, which will have celebrity host Renil Abraham invite Bollywood celebrities for a conversation.

“E-Town News” will be give viewers a daily low-down from the world of entertainment. It will focus on Bollywood news and updates, with segments for fashion, Beyond Bollywood (TV and Hollywood) and What’s Buzzing? (social media trending stories).

“Labelled”, hosted by lifestyle coach and style Guru Nikki Arora, will also be available in a four-minute weekly short format . Apart from the weekly episode on TV, there will be multiple series of digital content of “Labelled” that will launch on ‘Zoom styled by Myntra’ social media platforms.

The flagship property, “Planet Bollywood”, will get a makeover as the anchors will now drive the conversation to reveal the real “story behind the news”.

There will also be “Golden Suitcase”, a one-of-a-kind travel award show that rewards consumer experiences and “Zoom Glammies”, an award show for India’s most beloved divas.

“Style Watch”, a bi-monthly property, will showcase airport styles of celebrities and will be Facebook exclusive.

–IANS

rb/mr