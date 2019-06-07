ZTE’s 5G phone may debut in Europe soon: Report

Shenzhen (China), June 8 (IANS) Chinese handset maker ZTE is set to release its first 5G handset, the Axon 10 Pro 5G, in Europe this year.

The company is working closely with three mobile carriers that would carry ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro 5G. The carriers include China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicorn.

The Axon 10 Pro 5G is a solid flagship on paper, the GizmoChina reported late on Friday.

The smartphone features a 48MP f/1.7 primary camera, a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens in a triple rear camera set up.

There is also a 20MP front camera for selfies.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with X50 5G modem and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

