Zuber K. Khan likes to do his own stunts

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) As a superhuman on TV, actor Zuber K. Khan needs to do Wire Fu, jumping and backflips. He says he prefers to perform his own stunts rather than taking the help of a stuntman.

“I have been training in martial arts for over two years and the experience has helped me a lot in performing stunts and the action sequences in the show ‘Manmohini’,” Zuber said in a statement.

“I personally don’t prefer involving a stuntman and do my own stunts because it gives me an adrenaline rush and the confidence to perform better every time. I am essaying the character of Vanraj who is half-human and half-lion,” he added about his role in the fantasy drama show.

He has also taken horse riding classes and various dance forms.

“These help me in performing hard-hitting action sequences. It feels great when you put all your training to good use,” said Zuber.

In the upcoming episode, Mohini (actress Reyhna Pandit) will try to kill Siya (Garima Singh Rathore) by planning a puja where all the women of the village will come together, read a statement from Zee TV.

–IANS

