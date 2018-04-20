Zverev at 3rd spot, Nadal leads ATP rankings

Madrid, April 23 (IANS) Germany’s Alexander Zverev jumped to the third spot with 5,195 points while Spain’s Rafael Nadal maintained his number one spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released Monday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard on Sunday won a record-breaking 31st career Masters title after defeating Japan’s Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 in the final round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, reports Efe.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer remained in the second place. Croatia’s Marin Cilic fell to the fourth spot, ahead of Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,770 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8,670

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,195

4. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,985

5. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,950

6. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 4,470

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,755

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,390

9. John Isner (US) 3,125

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 2,930.

–IANS

