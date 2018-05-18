Zverev eliminates Goffin to reach semifinal against Cilic

Rome, May 19 (IANS) German tennis player Alexander Zverev had to work hard to eliminate Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in Rome and reach the semifinal in which the Croatian Marin Cilic awaits him.

Zverev, the number 3 in ATP rankings, recovered from a break in the deciding set before sealing his victory in 1 hour and 48 minutes of the game against a brave Goffin during the macth on Friday, Efe news reported.

The Hamburg player, who at 21 has already won three Masters 1,000 titles, will on Saturday face Cilic, the world number 5.

The Croatian, the US Open champion in 2014, on Friday eliminated 6-3, 6-3 the Spaniard Pablo Carreño, ranked number 11 in the world.

Zverev has already met Cilic on five occasions and has won four times, in Montpellier and Shanghai in 2016, in Madrid 2017 and in the ATP finals that same year.

