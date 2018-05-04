Zverev overpowers Kohlschreiber in ATP Munich final

Munich, May 7 (IANS) Mischa Zverev defended his title after easing past Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-3 on clay in an all-German Munich Open tennis final.

Kohlschreiber on Sunday was chasing his fourth title from six finals but Zverev played too powerfully from the baseline and wrapped up his first title of the year and the seventh ATP title in his career, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both players were able to hold serve until the seventh game before Zverev utilised a break point to grab a 4-3 lead and the first set.

Zverev continued on the front foot and played powerful tennis to secure the 2-1 lead in the second set. However Kohlschreiber rallied back and immediately cancelled out the break.

Kohlschreiber wasn’t able to keep up the momentum and Zverev smoothed the way for his title defence after breaking again to take a 5-3 lead.

“It was a tough match. The result doesn’t reflect the course of the match. It could have gone both ways.

“We both know each other very well, it is always fun. I hope we can play a lot of finals against each other,” Zverev said.

“Mischa was better today. He is a great champion,” Philipp Kohlschreiber said.

–IANS

pur/bg