Zverev wins maiden Madrid Open title

Madrid, May 14 (IANS) Alexander Zverev of Germany has claimed the 2018 Madrid Open title for the first time after beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Zverev, ranked No. 3 in the world, needed one hour and 18 minutes to win his third Masters 1000 trophy on Sunday, reports Efe.

The champion, who became the first German player to win in the Spanish capital, claimed his second title this season after winning on home soil in Munich one week earlier.

The match was the first Masters 1000 final between Zverev and Thiem, the world No. 7.

Thiem failed to win the Madrid Open title for the second straight time after losing the 2017 final against Rafael Nadal of Spain, ranked No. 1 in the world.

–IANS

