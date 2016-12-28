Zydus arm acquires six drugs from MSD

Ahmedabad, Dec 28 (IANS) Pharma major Zydus Cadila on Wednesday announced that its healthcare arm had acquired six brands from US drug maker MSD and its subsidiaries for an undisclosed amount.

The Mumbai-based MSD is the Indian subsidiary of the American global pharmaceutical multinational Merck & Co, which is Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the US and Canada.

The brands are Deca-Durabolin, Durabolin, Sustanon, Multiload, Sicastat and Axeten in the men’s health, women’s health, wound management and cardiovascular therapy segments.

“The deal includes transfer of distribution and commercial rights and assignment of trademarks of the six brands to Zydus Healthcare Ltd in India,” said the city-based company in a statement here.

MSD’s other Indian arm – Organon Ltd also transferred the distribution and commercial rights for Deca-Durabolin and Durabolin to Zydus for Nepal.

“MSD’s brands are a perfect addition and complement our core business with their strong equity. We look at this as an opportunity to strengthen our offerings to create value and growth,” said Zydus Healthcare Chairman Sharvil Patel.

The strategic acquisition will strengthen Zydus’ portfolio in therapeutic segments, as Deca-Durabolin and Durabolin are prescribed drugs for treating osteoporosis, muscle wasting and management of negative nitrogen balance.

Sustanon is an injectable testosterone replacement therapy for men, while Multiload is an intra uterine device or contraceptive for women.

Axeten is an anti-hypertensive drug and Sicastat is used for healing wounds.

