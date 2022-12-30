The Ministry of Skill Development on Friday said that more than 7.36 lakh candidates were trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0 over the last one year and 1.20 lakh candidates trained under Customised Crash Course programme for Covid warriors.

There are 2.28 lakhs students enrolled in 1,957 skill hubs in 2022 and 116 Govt ITIs are given approval for running drone courses, it said in a statement.

In the first-ever convocation for more than 14000 ITIs at national, state and ITI level on in September 2022, more than 8.5 lakh trainees participated with a participation of over 10 lakh virtually while 10,000 working women and ITI girl students are being given training for self-defence.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana-Flagship skill development programme was launched in 2015 to mobilise, train, and certify large number of youths to take up industry-relevant skill training. Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) was one of its kind initiatives which recognised existing skilled class with a certification.

PMKVY 3.0 was launched in January 2021 to train youths in following three components – short term training for fresh skilling of school/college dropouts and unemployed youth, RPL to recognise existing skills, and special projects to address skilling requirements of vulnerable groups and permit certain flexibility in conduct of short-term trainings.

It was implemented across the country by National Skill Development Corporation and State Skill Development Missions.

Meanwhile, responding to the emerging need, Customised Crash Course Programme for Covid Warriors was launched for training in six health care sector job roles.

To utilise the existing infrastructure in educational institutions and in line with NEP 2020, Skill Hub Initiative was also launched under PMKVY 3.0.

As per reported figures, 7.36 lakh candidates have been trained/oriented under the Scheme in lines with the overall target out of which 1.20 lakh candidates have been trained in Customised Crash Course for Covid Warriors programme, it said.

