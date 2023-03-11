INDIA

1.3 kg drugs seized near Assam-Mizoram border

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Police have seized 1.3 kg of drugs in Karimganj district near the state’s border with Mizoram, officials said on Saturday.

The seizure was made from a vehicle on Friday, which also led to the arrest of three persons on charges of drugs peddling.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from Mizoram, and the police stopped it at the Kontekchera neighbourhood.

“Yesterday (Friday) night at about 10.30 p.m., we got a tip-off that a car heading from Mizoram was transporting drugs. As a result, we deployed a naka to monitor the route and stopped a car. We discovered 100 drug-filled soap containers totaling 1.3 kg during the examination of the vehicle’s hidden compartments,” Partha Pratim Das, the superintendent of police of Karimganj, said.

He confirmed that the vehicle was coming from the Champhai village in Mizoram.

A case has been filed in this matter under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway.

20230311-150202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JDU to contest on its own in UP election, says Lalan...

    Son abandons 80-year-old mother in K’taka temple

    NITI Aayog propose vax price between Rs 300-500

    Compete with foreign nations, not other states, Stalin urges officials