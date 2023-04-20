INDIA

1.4 kg gold seized from aircraft at Delhi airport

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here recovered 1.4 kg gold valued at Rs 7,49,2954 after searching an aircraft used for international flights.

A customs official said they got intelligence inputs about this.

“On the basis of input received and further developed by customs officers at IGI Airport, an aircraft used for international flights was searched upon completion of its international trip. During the search, customs officers found two objects affixed/stuck with adhesive tape on the upper side panel of the starboard side lavatory of the flight. Upon removal and unwrapping, one rectangular gold bar and two unevenly shaped gold bars were recovered, collectively weighing 1400 grams,” said the official.

He said that the recovered gold along with packing material was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. A case was also lodged in the matter.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

