Police have seized 1.5 kg brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore in Odisha’s Balasore district, police sources said on Wednesday.

On the basis of intelligence input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch conducted a raid near railway level crossing in Balasore district on Tuesday and seized brown sugar weighing 1.50 Kg from the possession of a drug peddler, the police said.

The arrested has been identified as Sheikh Mezu of Balasore district. The accused was forwarded to the court of district & sessions judge. The STF has registered a case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they said.

Since 2020, the task force has seized more than 56 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 grams of cocaine, 111 quintals ganja, 750 grams opium and arrested 157 drug peddlers.

20220727-115403