1.5 lakh free Dish to be distributed in border areas

NewsWire
To achieve the goal of reaching out to people living in the far-flung and border areas through the platform of DD Free Dish, the government has proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh free Dish in such areas where cable service is not available for which tendering is under process and will be completed soon.

Union Secretary, Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Apurva Chandra, on Tuesday visited the far-flung areas of Kangan sub-division in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the outreach of DD Free Dish in the area.

He complemented the Doordarshan Kendra of Srinagar for performing its duties efficiently despite many challenges faced in the past. He said that the Kendra is aptly representing the local culture and traditions through its programmes reaching the people with authentic information.

On the occasion, the Union Secretary also interacted with the people using DD Free Dish at Margund Kangan, who shared their feedback about the programmes available on various channels especially DD Kashmir.

20220412-205014

