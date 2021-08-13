Over 1.6 lakh senior citizens in Lucknow have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 after 1,377 of them took the second dose in the last 24 hours.

These senior citizens, both first and second dose beneficiaries, were among 22,721 persons vaccinated in 91 booths across the district on Thursday.

In the 18-44 age group, 10,345 and 3,756 people took their first and second shots, respectively.

Likewise, 2,907 people in the 45-59 age group took the first shot, while 2,504 took the second dose.

The rest of the beneficiaries were healthcare and frontline workers.

Chief Medical Officer, Manoj Agrawal said: “Surprise inspection of booths is being done to ensure adherence to Covid norms. In case of any anomaly, action will be taken against the booth in charge.”

Meanwhile, four more persons have tested positive for Covid in Lucknow on Thursday, marking a slight increase compared to the past three days.

The number of people with active infection cases currently stands at 53.

–IANS

amita/ksk/