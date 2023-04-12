INDIA

1.75 L cops on duty for UP urban municipal polls

The Uttar Pradesh government will deploy 1.75 lakh cops across the state for the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls to be held on May 4 and 11.

As many as 70 companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) have been allotted to the state for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Special Director General of police, law and order, Prashant Kumar said that an election cell has been set up at the police headquarters level for the successful conduct of ULB polls in 2023.

A total of 13,457 polling stations and 43,263 polling booths have been set up for the elections this time, which is 20 per cent more than 2017.

“The 2023 elections will be conducted as per the guidelines of Covid-19 while ensuring strict compliance of the model code of conduct,” said Kumar.

He added that preventive action will be taken against those whose names have surfaced in the election-related incidents of violence during the previous elections.

“Action will be taken against those trying to disrupt election under the Gangsters Act, NSA and Goonda Act,” he said.

Social media cell has been directed to ensure that no objectionable or provocative material is circulated on virtual mediums.

20230412-123805

