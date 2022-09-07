INDIA

1.89 kg gold seized from 8 passengers at Hyderabad Airport

The Customs department at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad on Wednesday seized 1.89 kg gold from eight passengers.

Acting on the specific inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Customs officials intercepted the passengers.

Each of the passengers was trying to smuggle about 232 grams of gold by concealing them in hand luggage. However, details like where the passengers arrived from were not shared.

In another incident, Hyderabad customs intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai on flight 6E025. The passenger was trying to smuggle the gold by pasting it on his back. An official said 100 grams of gold has been seized. Further investigation is in progress, he added.

In the third case, Hyderabad Customs intercepted a female passenger who arrived from Dubai by flight EK528. She was trying to smuggle 514 grams of gold by concealing it in the sole of her footwear.

The gold seizures have been made at the airport for the second consecutive day. Two cases were reported on Tuesday.

The Customs officials intercepted a passenger, coming from Sharjah by flight No 6E1406, trying to smuggle in the gold by concealing it in rhodium-coated gold rings, bracelet, and chain. The gross weight of the gold was 340 grams.

In the second case, a male passenger , arriving from Riyadh in Flight AI-942 was intercepted. He was trying to smuggle the gold in specially made undergarments and 116 grams of gold valued at Rs 6 lakh was seized.

