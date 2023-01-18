LIFESTYLEWORLD

1.98 mn Lebanese residents, Syrian refugees in Lebanon face severe food insecurity: UN

NewsWire
0
0

Nearly 37 per cent of Lebanese residents and Syrian refugees in Lebanon, or about 1.98 million of them, face “severe food insecurity,” UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza said.

He made the remarks at a conference held in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, on Wednesday to discuss a UN study about food insecurity in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

The study sheds light on the deterioration of the level of food security for the Lebanese and displaced Syrians as a result of the depreciation of the Lebanese currency, the increase in inflation and the high rate of unemployment, Nora Ourabah Haddad, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation representative in Lebanon, told the meeting as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

A total of 1.29 million Lebanese and 700,000 displaced Syrians are now in need of assistance, she said, adding the number is likely to rise to 1.5 million for Lebanese residents between January and April this year and 800,000 for displaced Syrians.

20230119-035202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana has modern, citizen-friendly police, says outgoing DGP

    Aid access in Ethiopia’s Tigray opens up but not wide enough:...

    Engineering student from Kerala slits throat, ends life in B’luru College

    Jitendra Singh launches ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign