1 adult, 2 youth arrested for robbery of a Bell store in Milton

Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that took place at a Bell Cellular store in Milton on Friday.

Halton police said that on June 16th at around 8 pm, 3 masked suspects entered a Bell Cellular store in Milton. The lone employee was held at gun point with an imitation firearm while the suspects proceeded to steal numerous cell phones and a quantity of cash. The victim received minor injuries as a result of the altercation. The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle.

A short time later police located and stopped the vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Three suspects were arrested, which included one adult and two youths. All three individuals were held in custody pending a bail hearing. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

