A person was taken into custody after a US military base outside Washington, D.C. reported a “barricade situation”.

According to US police code, barricade situation means an incident where a person maintains a position of cover or concealment and ignores or resists law enforcement personnel, and it is reasonable to believe the subject is armed with a dangerous or deadly weapon, reports Xinhua news agency.

The incident took place place at Fort Belvoir, a US Army installation in the state of Virginia, on Sunday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was “resolved peacefully” as of 3 p.m. with the involvement of law enforcement agencies such as Federal Bureau of Investigation, the base said in a Twitter post.

Fort Belvoir is located about 30 km southwest of Washington D.C.

