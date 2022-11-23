WORLD

1 dead, 14 injured in Jerusalem explosions

NewsWire
0
0

At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured in two separate explosions in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The blasts were caused by explosive devices, the police said in a statement.

One went off at a bus stop near the entrance of Jerusalem and the other occurred less than an hour later at a bus station in Ramot, a settlement neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, reports Xinhua news agency.

Eli Bin, director-general of Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service, told reporters that at least 15 people were wounded and some of them sustained critical wounds.

One of the injured succumbed to his wounds in hospital, the Sha’are Zedek Hospital said in a statement.

In another statement, the police said that the investigation is “still ongoing” and that the blasts were part of “a coordinate terror attack”.

20221123-135802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In a nutshell: Indian contingent’s first day at Birmingham CWG 2022

    Real Madrid coach Ancelotti intends for more squad rotations this season

    Japan to raise daily arrivals’ entry cap to 50,000

    The Mumbai ACP who took on 26/11 terrorists with .303-wielding rookies