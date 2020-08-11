1 dead, 2 injured in Kabul blast

Kabul, Aug 11 (IANS) At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a magnetic mine blast targeting a vehicle in Kabul, police said.

The incident took place at around 7 a.m. in Afghan capital’s Khairkhana area in PD11, TOLO News.

The police said that a probe into the blast is underway, without providing further details.

No individual or group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility yer.

On Monday, government data seen by TOLO News said that at least 80 civilians were killed and 95 others were wounded in security incidents over the last week after the three-day Eid ceasefire.

The highest number of casualties has been in Nangarhar (49 dead or wounded) and the lowest has been in Kabul (1).

