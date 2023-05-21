SOUTH ASIAWORLD

1 dead, 2 missing in avalanche in Nepal

NewsWire
0
0

A woman was killed and two others went missing in an avalanche in the Bajhang district in far-western Nepal.

Five people who went uphill searching for yarsagumba, a caterpillar fungus, was hit by the avalanche at around 10:00 a.m. local time on Sunday. Two were recused alive by locals, and the dead body of a woman was uncovered, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Two are still missing. A joint team of the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been deployed for the search and rescue,” Satya Kumari Joshi, the assistant chief district officer, told Xinhua on Sunday.

This is the third similar incident in Nepal this month. Seven pickers of yarsagumba were killed in two avalanches in two districts early this month.

20230522-014802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan’s Fatima Sana ruled out of Women’s T20 Asia Cup due...

    World Bank slashes Pakistan’s GDP growth in half

    Iran, Pak agree to cooperate on marine industry

    Leaks in gas pipelines cause strong odour in Dhaka