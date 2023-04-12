One man died and three other people were hurt in a shooting at a funeral home in Washington D.C.

Police said the gunfire on Tuesday erupted around 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time in northeast Washington shortly after a funeral ended for someone who was fatally shot in March.

At least four people were shot, according to Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee.

One man died at the scene and three more people — two men and a woman — were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted,” Contee told reporters.

“We’re unsure why that is, why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral,” he continued. “We don’t understand that.”

Police have made no arrests in the case.

The shooting came a day after five people were killed and eight injured after a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

The shooter, an active employee of the bank at the time of the shooting, was shot and killed by police.

Authorities have confirmed that the Louisville gunman had bought the AR-15 style rifle used in the attack legally.

There have been 147 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Meanwhile, more than 11,650 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the past few months, the website’s data showed.

Experiences with gun-related incidents are common among US adults.

One in five say they have personally been threatened with a gun, and a similar share say a family member was killed by a gun, including death by suicide, according to a new survey released by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

