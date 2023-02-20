WORLD

1 dead, 3 in Sydney unit complex fire

One person died and three others were injured after an intense fire broke out at a unit complex in Sydney on Monday.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) reported that at about 5.45 a.m., the agency received multiple emergency calls about an explosion and fire in a block of units at Young Street in Croydon, a suburb in the inner west of Sydney, reports Xinhua news agency.

Twelve fire trucks and over 40 firefighters rushed to the scene and found the fire had engulfed a ground-floor apartment and was spreading to units above.

As residents on the third floor were unable to evacuate by themselves, firefighters had to deploy a ladder appliance to reach those occupants. Thirty people were escorted to safety during the fire.

FRNSW Chief Superintendent Michael Morris told reporters that unfortunately, as a result of the explosion, one person has died.

“We’ve had one firefighter transported to hospital for precautions, one police officer transported with smoke inhalation and one resident, who had a medical episode and was supported by the emergency services on site, has also been transported,” Morris said.

All three were reported to be in a stable condition.

According to FRNSW, fire crews quickly contained and extinguished the blaze.

The victim was located in the ground floor unit where the firefighters suspect the fire started.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

